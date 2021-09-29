Brokerages Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Corvus Gold has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $405.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

