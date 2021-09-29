Brokerages Expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.48 Billion

Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce $7.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.53 billion and the lowest is $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.43 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.39 billion to $34.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.51.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $583.85 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $615.60. The company has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.91.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after acquiring an additional 86,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

