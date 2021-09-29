Brokerages Expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to Announce $5.93 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will announce earnings per share of $5.93 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.14 and the lowest is $5.83. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $5.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.45 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $25.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.15 to $28.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NOC stock traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.47. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

