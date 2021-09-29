Brokerages Expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) to post earnings per share of $0.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Orrstown Financial Services reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orrstown Financial Services.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $186,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $193,433 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 11.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 101,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.55. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $265.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

