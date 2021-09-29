Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Announce $2.25 EPS

Analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Prothena reported earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $71.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.04. Prothena has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 23,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $1,326,244.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $2,189,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 171.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

