Brokerages Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.81 EPS

Analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.34 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate bought 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $288,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,498. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $58,843.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 110,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,267 over the last three months. 51.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth approximately $7,390,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 81,641 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REPX opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.