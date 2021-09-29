Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $19.39

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

FRRPF remained flat at $$8.39 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

