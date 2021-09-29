Brokerages Set Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Target Price at $19.39

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRRPF. Desjardins dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

FRRPF remained flat at $$8.39 on Tuesday. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

