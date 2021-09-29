Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 242.80

Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 242.80 ($3.17).

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNG. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 234 ($3.06) price target on shares of M&G in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.66) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.48. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 221.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley bought 50,000 shares of M&G stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £112,000 ($146,328.72). Insiders acquired 50,142 shares of company stock worth $11,230,030 in the last 90 days.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

