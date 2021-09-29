Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $11.89

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 76.20%. The business had revenue of $66.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

