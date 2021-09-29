Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) PT at $11.89

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley began coverage on PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.50. PlayAGS has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.7% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 4.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 13.9% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.