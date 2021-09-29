Brokerages Set Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Price Target at $19.75

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

VRCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

VRCA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.46. 89,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,010. The company has a market cap of $342.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 403.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 22,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

