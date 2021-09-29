Brokers Offer Predictions for Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a report released on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $423.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.73.

NASDAQ COST opened at $447.35 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $470.49. The stock has a market cap of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $448.04 and a 200-day moving average of $401.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after purchasing an additional 562,834 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

