BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Trading Up 0.7%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 1,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 15,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

BSRTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

