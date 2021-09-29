C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $102,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $88.70 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

