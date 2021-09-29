Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,553. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.72 and a beta of -0.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

