Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 1,454 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

