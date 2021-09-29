Cambria Investment Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina stock opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

