Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,157 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YCBD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of cbdMD by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 215,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 53,876 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 2,719.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,085 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of YCBD opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.69. cbdMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.56 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 57.40% and a negative return on equity of 32.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 price target (down from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand. The firms product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name, and distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States.

