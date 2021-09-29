Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,043,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,231,000 after acquiring an additional 883,893 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2,389.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 594,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 570,615 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476,697 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,551,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,934,000 after acquiring an additional 317,800 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

