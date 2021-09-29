Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 2,156 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 58.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $90.15 and a twelve month high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

