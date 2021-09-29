Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,831 Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSUS) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 67.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 20,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF stock opened at $60.50 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.12 and a 52-week high of $63.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38.

