Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 431.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.