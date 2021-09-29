Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitae in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitae by 61.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,659. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.