Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 68.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $8,149,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 143.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 71.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $417.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.84 and its 200-day moving average is $365.92. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.79 and a 1-year high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

