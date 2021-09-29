Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 513.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

