Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $2,290,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 999,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,438,000 after acquiring an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.83. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

