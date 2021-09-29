Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 293,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,618,570.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

