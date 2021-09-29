Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 279 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.14, for a total transaction of $159,348.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,030.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $531.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $565.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.84. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $250.45 and a 1-year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.38.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

