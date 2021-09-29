Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 514 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,632,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,832,000 after buying an additional 127,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 18,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,392.92 and a beta of 1.10. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.80.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total value of $306,788.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,671.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,591. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

