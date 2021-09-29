Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to announce $70.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. Camtek reported sales of $40.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $264.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $265.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $291.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CAMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 30.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $40.94. 8,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,112. Camtek has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

