Canaccord Genuity Cuts Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target to C$6.50

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.44 to C$6.78 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$7.66.

Shares of ACB opened at C$8.64 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$24.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

