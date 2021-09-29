Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 1,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,548. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.32. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.35.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

