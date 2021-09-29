Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.68

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and traded as high as $23.10. Canfor shares last traded at $22.38, with a volume of 1,118 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.47 price target (down from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

