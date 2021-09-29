Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.25% from the company’s current price.

CFP has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.83.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded up C$0.57 on Wednesday, reaching C$28.79. The company had a trading volume of 86,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,849. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$14.64 and a 52-week high of C$35.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 2.10.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canfor will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

