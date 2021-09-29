Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 101,811 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of The Chemours worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $56,720,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 474.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,180,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $395,789,000 after purchasing an additional 553,040 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Chemours by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 495,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 303,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

CC opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.14. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In other The Chemours news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

