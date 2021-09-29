Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR opened at $187.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.05 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

