Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 31,646 Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.15 and a 200 day moving average of $105.85. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

