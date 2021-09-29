Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 451 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE COF traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
