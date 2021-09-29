Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Yajnik Sanjiv Sells 451 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE COF traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $166.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,004,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,520. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.07. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

