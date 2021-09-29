Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

CSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

CSTR opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstar Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $53,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sam B. Devane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 10,560 shares of company stock valued at $222,468. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Capstar Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.