Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.11

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.11 and traded as low as C$5.02. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 430,458 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.02.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 211,800 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$1,139,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,869,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Raman Randhawa sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$551,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$860,722.16. Insiders have sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 in the last quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

