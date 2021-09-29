Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Shares Sold by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,434,185 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 8.55% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $146,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiovascular Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of CSII traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 2,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,520. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.