Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carter Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Carter Bank & Trust. It offer checking, savings, retirement, money market accounts, longer-term certificates of deposit as well as loans. Carter Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Carter Bank & Trust, is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.40. 40,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,287. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $147,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

