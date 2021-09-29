Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Carvana reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.08.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.97, for a total transaction of $3,029,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,168.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,434 shares of company stock worth $344,415,874 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Carvana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Carvana by 153.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.58. 4,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.35 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.95.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

