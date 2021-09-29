CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ CBMB opened at $15.53 on Monday. CBM Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBMB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBM Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBM Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

