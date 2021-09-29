CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,556,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $133,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 227.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.42. The company had a trading volume of 7,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

