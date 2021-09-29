Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Celyad Oncology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.17. 9,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. Celyad Oncology has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

