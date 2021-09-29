CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.37

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.69. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 10,626,030 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

About CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.