Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.32

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 326413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.65.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,251,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $17,546,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $28,435,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $11,105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,493,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

