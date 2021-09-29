Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

