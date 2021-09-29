Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of Century Communities worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.