CertiK Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $86.64 million and $12.62 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00107034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00136134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,029.30 or 1.00139899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.17 or 0.06921911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.23 or 0.00786822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,305,729 coins and its circulating supply is 56,865,043 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

